Elizabeth City police investigating fatal crash involving bicyclist

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Elizabeth City police say they’re still investigating after a bicyclist was fatally struck in a crash last week.

In a press release Tuesday night, police said William Cartwright Jr. hit 21-year-old Jamul Holley with his vehicle on Wednesday, Oct. 2 at the intersection of Main Street and Hughes Boulevard. It happened around 9:15 p.m.

Holley, of 118 Pritchard Street in Elizabeth City, was taken to Sentara Albermarle Hospital and was later airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General, where he died from his injuries on Oct. 3.

So far Cartwright, a 29-year-old Elizabeth City resident, hasn’t been charged in the case, but police said the investigation is still ongoing.