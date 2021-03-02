Elizabeth City Police investigating death of juvenile found in vehicle

North Carolina
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C (WAVY) — Elizabeth City Police are conducting a death investigation after finding a juvenile unresponsive in a vehicle late Monday evening.

Officers were notified around 8:07 p.m. for a single gunshot heard at the Morgan Pointe Apartments on Hughes Boulevard.

When officers arrived on scene, they located a juvenile victim sitting unresponsive in the driver seat of a vehicle located in the apartment complex parking lot.

Two subjects on scene were detained for questioning but were not charged. The investigation is on going.

