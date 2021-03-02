Elizabeth City Police investigating death of juvenile found in vehicle

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C (WAVY) — Elizabeth City Police are conducting a death investigation after finding a juvenile unresponsive in a vehicle late Monday evening.

Officers were notified around 8:07 p.m. for a single gunshot heard at the Morgan Pointe Apartments on Hughes Boulevard.

When officers arrived on scene, they located a juvenile victim sitting unresponsive in the driver seat of a vehicle located in the apartment complex parking lot.

Two subjects on scene were detained for questioning but were not charged. The investigation is on going.

Stay tuned to WAVY.com for updates.