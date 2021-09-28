Elizabeth City police chief next NC public safety secretary

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP/WAVY) — The police chief in a northeastern North Carolina city is Gov. Roy Cooper’s next public safety secretary.

Cooper on Tuesday appointed Elizabeth City Public Safety Director Eddie Buffaloe to become his secretary of the state Department of Public Safety.

Buffaloe is also the current president of the North Carolina Association of Chiefs of Police. Buffaloe is subject to state Senate confirmation.

He succeeds Erik Hooks, who was nominated by President Joe Biden to become deputy administrator at the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Buffaloe and his officers helped keep the peace following a fatal shooting this spring involving the local Pasquotank County sheriff’s office.

Buffaloe also was previously appointed as interim city manager of Elizabeth City in the wake of the suspension of City Manager Montre’ Freeman.

“Although we are saddened by your departure, we are proud of your achievement and you are an example of how change can be ushered through determination, perseverance, and hard work,” Elizabeth City police posted on Facebook. “It has been an honor to call you our Chief.”