Elizabeth City Police celebrate local woman’s 100th birthday

North Carolina

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Police in Elizabeth City took time on Tuesday to celebrate what they’re calling a “very special call for service.”

Mary Regotti, a 100-year-old North Carolina resident, was able to ring in her first triple-digit birthday with the help of local law enforcement.

Police were able to make the drive-by appearance while Regotti sat, socially distanced, watching from the porch. They posted the story on their Facebook page and even shared a few pictures.

Happy 100th Birthday, Mary!

