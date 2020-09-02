Elizabeth City Police celebrate local woman’s 100th birthday

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Police in Elizabeth City took time on Tuesday to celebrate what they’re calling a “very special call for service.”

Mary Regotti, a 100-year-old North Carolina resident, was able to ring in her first triple-digit birthday with the help of local law enforcement.

Police were able to make the drive-by appearance while Regotti sat, socially distanced, watching from the porch. They posted the story on their Facebook page and even shared a few pictures.

Happy 100th Birthday, Mary!

Courtesy of the ECPD

Courtesy of the ECPD

Courtesy of the ECPD

Courtesy of the ECPD

Courtesy of the ECPD

Courtesy of the ECPD

Courtesy of the ECPD

Courtesy of the ECPD Courtesy of the ECPD

Stay with WAVY.com with more local story updates.