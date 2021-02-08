Elizabeth City police asking for help finding missing 52-year-old woman

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Elizabeth City police are asking for help finding a woman who was last seen Jan. 31.

Police are looking for 52-year-old Maria Frances Parkinson.

She was last seen in the 500 block of South Hughes Blvd in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, on Jan. 31.

Parkinson is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs around 210 pounds.

Police say she has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and has post-traumatic stress disorder.

She has previous addresses in New York, Kansas and Virginia, police said.

Anyone has any information regarding her whereabouts should contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at 252-335-4321 or Central Communications at 252-331-1500.