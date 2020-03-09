Elizabeth City police arrest woman in connection to stabbing incident

Mug shot of Isis Zaniah Lindsey courtesy of the Elizabeth Police Department.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – Police have arrested a 20-year-old woman in connection to a stabbing incident on Saturday.

According to police, around 8 p.m. they were dispatched to Albemarle Medical Center in reference to a male with a stab wound to his abdomen.

Police investigated the incident and obtained warrants for 20-year-old Isis Zaniah Lindsey.

Lindsey was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and inflict serious injury. She was transported to Albemarle District Jail.

Lindsey is set to appear in court on March 9.

Police ask anyone with additional information to contact the Elizabeth City Police Department.

