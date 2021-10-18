Elizabeth City police arrest suspect in June homicide

ELIZABETH CITY, Va. (WAVY) — Elizabeth City police have arrested a suspect in a shooting that left a 21-year-old man dead in June.

Police said they arrested Michael Wendell Lino Jr. around 6:30 p.m. Monday night in the 700 block of Richardson Street. They responded to the area for a report of Lino, who is a homicide suspect, sitting inside a black Dodge Charger. Officers arrived and took Lino into custody without incident.

He was wanted on two grand jury indictments, murder and conspiracy to commit murder, in connection with the June 9 death of Daquan Mercer.

Lino was also wanted on several felony warrants, including assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and discharging a weapon occupied property, police said. He was wanted on misdemeanor charges as well, including probation violation and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Lino’s total bond is listed at 382,000, police said.

Lino is one of two suspects in Mercer’s death. The other suspect, Kiya Elizabeth White, was arrested shortly after the shooting.

Elizabeth City police said the fatal shooting happened around 1:10 a.m. June 9 in the area of Herrington Road and B Street. Officers arrived to find Mercer, 21, in the grass unresponsive with several gunshot wounds.

There was also a 22-year-old woman who was injured in the incident, police said.

Michael Wendell Lino Jr. (Photo courtesy: Elizabeth City police)

Kiya Elizabeth White (Photo courtesy: Elizabeth City police)

Lino is scheduled to appear in court on the misdemeanor charges on Nov. 18 at the Pasquotank County Courthouse. The court dates for the felony charges will be set by the court clerk at a later date, Elizabeth City police said.

If anyone has any information about this investigation, contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at 252-335-4321 or the Elizabeth City Crime Line at 252-335-5555.