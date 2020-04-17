Elizabeth City Police arrest 32-year-old in connection with Thursday shooting

Donchez Dejuan Gramby, 32 (Photo courtesy: Elizabeth City Police)

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Elizabeth City Police say they arrested a 32-year-old man in connection with a shooting that injured a 27-year-old Thursday.

Donchez Dejuan Gramby, 32, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, going armed to the terror of people and discharging a firearm in city limits.

Police responded to 146 Rich Boulevard, the Monroe Plaza, around 5 p.m. Thursday for a report of a shooting.

They arrived and started canvassing the area for a suspect, who was described as a black man with long dreadlocks who was wearing a white tank top and blue jeans.

As officers were searching for him, they received a call from central communications that said the 27-year-old male victim was on his way to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center in a private vehicle.

He arrived at the hospital and was treated for injuries not considered life-threatening.

Police later found Gramby and arrested him on several charges.

The incident is still under investigation.

Gramby was taken to Albemarle District Jail and given $102,000 secured bond. His first court appearance is scheduled for April 20 at 9:30 a.m.

Additional charges my be pressed at a later date, police said.

