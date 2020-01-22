Elizabeth City Police arrest 2 in connection with armed robbery

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Police in Elizabeth City say they have arrested a man and woman in connection with an armed robbery.

Police say the armed robbery happened around 10 a.m. Jan. 12 around 510 South Hughes Boulevard, according to a news release from the police department.

Officers responded to the area and spoke to a victim, Gavin Martin. He told police a woman and man robbed him at gunpoint.

He said the two left with $250 and his cell phone. There were no reported injuries.

Police later identified the two allegedly involved as Dekota Jean Owens,

20, and Kevin Lee Cofield Jr., 22.

Police obtained warrants for the pair Tuesday and then arrested them on charges of robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Both were taken to the magistrate, given a $20,000 secured bond and taken to Albemarle District Jail.

