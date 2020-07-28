Elizabeth City-Pasquotank schools to start school year under hybrid plan

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools will start the 2020-2021 school year with a hybrid learning plan that includes virtual learning.

The ECPPS Board of Education adopted the plan,which is Plan B, Option F, from the state’s Lighting Our Way Forward: North Carolina options, Monday night in a virtual meeting.

The first nine weeks of the year will include remote learning for students while providing the opportunity for one-on-one assessment of Exceptional Children students, English language learners, and pre-K.

Officials say the plan provides the district flexibility in determining what best meets the needs of families.

WAVY TV 10