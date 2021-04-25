Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools to go on full remote schedule through Friday

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools officials say they are temporarily going on a full remote schedule due to the latest civil unrest in the local community.

ECPPS administrators say they will have all students and staff operate on a full remote schedule through Friday, April 30.

The latest comes after that fatal deputy-involved shooting of 42-year-old Andrew Brown Jr. on Wednesday.

The fifth day of peaceful protests in Elizabeth City came Sunday as the attorney for Andrew Brown Jr.’s family said the family will get to see the body camera video Monday morning.

Another day of protests in Elizabeth City wraps up at the Waterfront here. Protestors say the community came together for today’s peaceful protest. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/pTNsgZt8tS — Jon Dowding (@JonDowding) April 25, 2021

According to WAVY News 10’s Jason Marks, Brown’s family will get to see the body camera video Monday at 11:30 a.m. which will be followed by a press briefing.

ECPPS officials previously went on a remote schedule Friday, two days following the incident. School officials also canceled all after-school activities for that day.