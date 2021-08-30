Elizabeth City nonprofit among several organizations to receive over $1.5M grant from Dominion Energy

GASTONIA, N.C. – A group in Elizabeth City is one of 14 nonprofit organizations in North Carolina set to receive more than $1.5 million in grants.

The Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation has awarded the organizations to help feed, house and care for people in need. As part of the grant program, more than $1.5 million was distributed to 206 organizations across 8 states with 14 in North Carolina. This is the sixth year the company has made the grants available.

Beloved Heaven in Elizabeth City is a grassroots nonprofit that helps victims of human trafficking and sexual exploitation.

Among those 14 recipients in North Carolina are: