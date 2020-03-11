Elizabeth City murder suspect served with warrants for additional charges

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — A murder suspect out on bail was served two more warrants and taken back into police custody on Tuesday.

According to a news release, Curtis Brinkley, 38, had been released on bail after Elizabeth City Police charged him with second-degree murder in the death of Eric Eugene Johnson on Hunter Street Oct. 5.

10 On Your Side previously spoke with a neighbor who says she will remember Johnson as a nice man.

Brinkley was recently been taken back into police custody after being arrested on two true bill indictments: possession of a firearm by a felon and being a habitual felon, police say.

Documents show Mr. Brinkley was given a $70,000 secured bond.

His next court appearance will be determined by the Pasquotank County Superior Court, police say.

