Elizabeth City mom to use lottery earnings for kids’ education

RALEIGH, Va. (WAVY) — A North Carolina lottery winner says she plans on putting her earnings towards her children’s education.

Officials say Elizabeth City resident Rhodora Reeves won half of a $455,084 Cash 5 jackpot.

Reeves plans to put the prize money towards her children’s education.

“I think it’s every parent’s dream for their kids,” she said. “So, that’s what I want to do.”

Reeves purchased her ticket from the 7-Eleven on South Hughes Boulevard.

“I was actually surprised to find out I got the combination,” she recalled. “I was very happy.”

Her ticket was one of two to match all five balls in the drawing. The other winning ticket was won by Edward Estes of Greensboro.

Reeves claimed her prize Thursday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required federal and state tax withholdings, she took home $160,990.

