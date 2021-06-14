Elizabeth City mayor to present Black Lives Matter proclamation during city council meeting

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Elizabeth City’s mayor will present a Black Lives Matter proclamation during the city council’s meeting slated for Monday evening.



The council meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday.



The proclamation will include a dedication of the Black Lives Matter mural project. The project will paint the words “Black Lives Matter” on the length of Colonial Avenue outside City Hall.

City Council voted 5-1 on May 24 to move forward with the street art project idea, which was brought forward by Councilman Darius Horton.

Horton said the city needs to send a message to those still upset by the killing of Andrew Brown Jr. by county sheriff’s deputies back on April 21.

The street art is similar in concept to other murals that have been painted in cities across the country.

Painting by volunteers — including the top six artists and the winning artist — will begin on Saturday, June 19 — Juneteenth — after a memorial waterfront walk and prayer breakfast. Both events are open to the public.

It will be unveiled to the public on July 3 with a community picnic, music, fireworks and vendors.