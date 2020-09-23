Elizabeth City man wins $100K on scratch ticket in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) – After a quick stop to grab lunch, David Coleson of Elizabeth City drove off a $100,000 winner from a scratch ticket he bought in North Carolina.

Coleson stopped at the Eagle Mart on Weeksville Road in Elizabeth City to grab a bite to eat and a single $25 Extreme Cash ticket.

“I went out in the parking lot and scratched it while I was in the work truck,” said Coleson. “I saw that I won that amount and I nearly fell out of the truck.”

He then texted his wife.

“She was at work. She’s a teacher,” said Coleson. “So, I took a picture of the ticket and I sent it to her. And she messaged me back and she was like, ‘Where’d you get a joke ticket from?’ And I said, ‘It’s not a joke!’”

Coleson claimed his prize Wednesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $70,757.

With the winnings, the couple plan to pay off some bills, and the new truck they had to buy after theirs was totaled in a crash.

