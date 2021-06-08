Elizabeth City man shot in back while driving near gas station

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — An Elizabeth City man was shot in the back while driving near a gas station Monday night, police say.

Police say the victim, 20-year-old Isaiah Matthew Zimmerman, told officers he was driving near Han-Dee Hugo’s gas station on Roanoke Avenue around when he heard a gunshot. The bullet struck him in the back, and Zimmerman drove himself to Sentara Albermarle Medical Center for treatment of the single gunshot wound. He checked in around 8:15 p.m.

Police did not have an update on his condition Tuesday morning, but said the case is under active investigation. No suspect information is available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at (252) 335-4321, or the Crime Line at (252) 355-5555.