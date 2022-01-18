Elizabeth City man sentenced to 12 years after pleading guilty to drug distribution charges

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — A man from Elizabeth City has been sentenced to 144 months (12 years) behind bars for drug distribution charges.

According to the Department of Justice, 37-year-old Maurice Dwight Toxey plead guilty in June of 2021 to distributing cocaine, cocaine base (crack), and fentanyl.

Prosecutors say Toxey was involved in the distribution of narcotics including cocaine, crack, methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl in the communities surrounding Elizabeth City and the Outer Banks.



Members of law enforcement were able to conduct controlled purchases of drugs from Toxey, including some deals while Toxey was on state probation.



Toxey has previously been convicted of crimes involving the distribution or possession with the intent to sell or deliver controlled substances.