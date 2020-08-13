Elizabeth City man arrested on possession and firearm charges

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Elizabeth City Police Department Drug Enforcement Unit arrested a man on possession and firearm charges on Tuesday.
Willis Alonzo George Jr., 23, was arrested on charges of possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, carrying a concealed weapon, and felony maintaining a vehicle dwelling.
Following his arrest, George was transported to Albemarle District Jail with a $10,000 secure bond.
