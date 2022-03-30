ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Elizabeth City Habitat for Humanity is looking for community members to join their team.

In a recent social media post, the group says their store will be closed earlier than regular hours due to staffing issues.

Elizabeth City Habitat for Humanity builds houses in partnership with people with a need for housing, the ability to repay a no-interest mortgage.



The group is part of a nonprofit housing organization that builds homes around the world.

To join their team, CLICK HERE.