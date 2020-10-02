Elizabeth City Fire Department says Wednesday’s residential fire left one dead another injured

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – The Fire Marshal for the Elizabeth City Fire Department said a fire in the 100 block of Mercer Drive on Wednesday left one person dead another with injuries.

Around 1:40 p.m. fire crews were called to Mercer Drive for a fully involved structure fire with occupants trapped inside.

After the fire was extinguished, two occupants were found in the structure, the fire department said in a press release.

One person was found dead and another was transported to a local hospital with injuries.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the State Bureau of Investigations along with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Elizabeth City Fire Marshal’s Office.

Additional fire units were called from Crawford Township, Station 4, Elizabeth City Fire Department, Station 2, Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Medical Services, and Camden Sheriff’s Department.

