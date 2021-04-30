Elizabeth City curfew extended to midnight, though protesters will now need to apply for permit

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Elizabeth City has extended its daily curfew from 8 p.m. to midnight in the wake of the fatal shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. by law enforcement, though the city says protesters will now need to sign a permit to be able to assemble.

The curfew is now from midnight to 6 a.m. The city originally started the curfew on Monday for “safety.”

Elizabeth City officials emphasized in their announcement that police are now requiring people to fill out paperwork to apply for a permit.

The city says the permit must be submitted to the city manager “not less than 15 days no more than 90 days prior to the date on which the proposed public assembly is to take place.”

That indicates that any protest within the next two weeks would be considered illegal by law enforcement. Multiple protesters have already been arrested this week, including more on Thursday night.

Streets are clear now. Again several arrests made. Reason you didn’t & won’t see more of that tonight is @elizcityPD came in fast and we didn’t have time to move our car from a lot and also record what happened. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/ybcGfFFbpK — Brett Hall (@BrettHNews) April 30, 2021

Protests have been going on peacefully for more than a week after Brown was fatally shot by deputies executing a search warrant.

Local businesses have complained it was the curfew, not protesters, that was keeping away customers.

“I’ve got some young teenagers that work for me,” said Jim Nye, the owner of Hoppin’ Johnz on Colonial Avenue. “Their parents won’t let them come to work cause they’re fearful of their safety. And it’s just, safety has not been a problem.”

Protesters have been marching to demand the release of bodycam footage in the case. A judge ruled this week that footage cannot be released to the public for at least 30 days, though the family can view it within 10 days.

On Thursday, Sheriff Tommy Wooten released the names of the deputies involved in the raid on Brown. Four who he says didn’t fire their weapons have been reinstated and three remain on administrative leave.

This is a breaking article and will be updated.