Elizabeth City council votes to put city manager on paid administrative leave

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — The city manager in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, is on paid administrative leave.

There is an internal investigation surrounding City Manager Montre’ Freeman, according to City Councilman Darius Horton.

Council voted Monday to suspend him, however, they will not say why because it’s a personnel matter.

The interim city manager is Eddie Buffaloe, the police chief and director of public safety.

According to Elizabeth City State University, Freeman is a 1996 graduate of the university and took the city manager position in Elizabeth City in January this year.

He previously served as town administrator in Enfield, North Carolina, for two and a half years.

