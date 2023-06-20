ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – A Elizabeth City Coast Guard crew assisted in the search for the missing submersible that is carrying five people to document the wreckage of the Titanic.

The vessel was reported overdue Sunday night about 435 miles (700 kilometers) south of St. John’s, Newfoundland, according to Canada’s Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

The Coast Guard says the craft submerged Sunday morning, and its support vessel, the Canadian research icebreaker Polar Prince, lost contact with it about an hour and 45 minutes later.

According to a tweet from USCGNortheast, C-130s from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City completed two searches Monday evening for the missing vessel. The Coast Guard also said during a news conference Tuesday afternoon that Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City is continuing to help in the search.

As of around 10 a.m. Tuesday, the Coast Guard says R/V Polar Prince and R/V Deep Energy are continuing their surface search and that they as of Tuesday morning they have searched around 10,000 square miles.

The Polar Prince and @Rescue106 will continue to do surface searches throughout the evening.



Two C-130 flights have been completed from @USCG CG Air Station Elizabeth City.@hfxjrcc Surface/subsurface search by Canadian P8 Poseidon aircraft to continue in the morning. — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) June 20, 2023

David Concannon, an adviser to OceanGate, said the submersible had a 96-hour oxygen supply starting at roughly 6 a.m. Sunday. It is now thought that the vessel has about 48 hours of oxygen supply left.

Associated Press contributed to this report.