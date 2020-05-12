Elizabeth City businesses react to first weekend after NC’s phase 1 partial reopening

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Businesses in North Carolina were allowed to partially reopen their doors Friday. This came more than a month after Governor Roy Cooper ordered them to close, in an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus.

RELATED: Read more about North Carolina’s phase one

10 On Your Side spoke with business owners in Elizabeth City who said they were ready to partially reopen their doors.

Camille Craft owns Elle Lynn Boutique in Elizabeth City. Over the last few months, they’ve kept busy with online sales, but Craft said Friday and Saturday were their busiest days in months.

“There were a lot of people out and about … our TJ Maxx just opened so I saw on Facebook the lines of people waiting to get in there,” Craft said. “I know everyone is just ready to get back to normal but we understand the precautions we need to take.”

Craft says some of those precautions are only allowing about 4 people in her store at a time and continuing to clean.

10 On Your Side also spoke with Crystal Colson, the owner of Merle Norman Cosmetic Store.

Colson said they reached their sales goal for the week during the first two days of partially reopening.

“I think it was due time,” Colson said. I think everyone is going a little bit crazy. I think everyone knows what to do. They know to you know, if you go in places that is high volume, to wear your mask, to wash your hands and use hand sanitizer.”

RELATED: Northam releases guidelines for Phase 1 of reopening Virginia May 15

Both store owners said they noticed shoppers complying with social distancing guidelines and wearing masks.

As we’ve previously reported, Dare County, Currituck and Hyde Counties are set to allow visitors in this Saturday. These areas were closed in to visitors and non-resident property owners in March to prevent the spread of COVID-19.