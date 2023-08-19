ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Elizabeth City Downtown Inc. has an annual Music on the Green at Mariners’ Wharf Park Summer Music Series that is scheduled this year for Sept. 22-23.

This event will focus on the genre of the blues. The third annual festival will be filled with strong blues musical performances. It will include performances by local, regional and mid-Atlantic based blues entertainers. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. A beer and wine garden, food trucks and vendors will be on the premises. The event is a free outdoor festival.

Courtesy: Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. Courtesy: Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. Courtesy: Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc.

Here is the weekend lineup:

Friday, Sept. 22

5:30-7 p.m. – Uphill Blues Band

7-8:30 p.m. – Cole & MaryAnn

8-10 p.m. – The Rob White Trio

Saturday, Sept. 23

1-2:30 p.m. – Madame Presidents

3-5 p.m. – The RTB Band

5:30-7:30 p.m. – The Ramble

8-10 p.m. – Hustle Souls