Eligible North Carolina households to receive money to help with winter heating expenses

NORTH CAROLINA (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced their plan to release automated payments to thousands of eligible households to help with winter heating expenses.

Leaders say they are able to do this through use of the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program.

The automated payment was sent out on December 1. State officials say the program is meant to help eligible seniors and people with disabilities access winter heating assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eligible households may qualify to receive an automated payment for the 2020-2021 LIEAP season if a member of the household 1) is age 60 or older or a person with a disability receiving services through the Division of Aging and Adult Services, 2) currently receives Food and Nutrition Services and 3) received LIEAP during the 2019-2020 season.

Eligible households were notified in November, a State of North Carolina spokeswoman says.

“More of our neighbors may be facing financial hardships because of COVID-19, and this funding can help eligible households with their heating expenses this winter,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D. “We want to ensure seniors and people with disabilities are healthy and safe during a difficult time of the year.”

If you are in a household with a person you believe meets the qualifications and did not receive notice of an automated payment, you are encouraged to apply for assistance through U.S. Mail or fax it to your local department of social services.

Applications may also be dropped off at the local DSS, and applicants may contact their local DSS for information on how to obtain a paper application.

From Jan. 2 2021 to March 31, 2021, all other households may apply online through the ePASS portal here, submit a paper application through mail, fax or drop it off at their local DSS.

Individuals may also contact their local DSS to apply.

To be eligible for the LIEAP program, a household must:

Have at least one U.S. citizen or non-citizen who meets the eligibility criteria

Have income equal to or less than 130% of the federal poverty limit

Have resources, such as saving and checking accounts and cash on hand, at or below $2,250

Be responsible for their heating cost

For more information on the program and eligibility, click here.

