Elementary school in Hertford County evacuates due to nearby gas leak

AHOSKIE, N.C. (WAVY) — An elementary school in northeast North Carolina has been evacuated and will be closed the rest of the day.

Hertford County Public Schools stated on Facebook Tuesday that fire officials issued a mandatory evacuation order at Ahoskie Elementary School due to a natural gas leak.

The posted stated that the leak was not at the school, but was within close proximity. The school is expected to resume normal operations on Wednesday.

Correction: A previous version of this story incorrectly reported Ahoskie Elementary School as being in Hyde County. The school is in Hertford County.