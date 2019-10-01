Elementary school in Hertford County evacuates due to nearby gas leak

North Carolina

by:

Posted: / Updated:
WAVY TV 10 On Your Side Logo

AHOSKIE, N.C. (WAVY) — An elementary school in northeast North Carolina has been evacuated and will be closed the rest of the day.

Hertford County Public Schools stated on Facebook Tuesday that fire officials issued a mandatory evacuation order at Ahoskie Elementary School due to a natural gas leak.

The posted stated that the leak was not at the school, but was within close proximity. The school is expected to resume normal operations on Wednesday.

Correction: A previous version of this story incorrectly reported Ahoskie Elementary School as being in Hyde County. The school is in Hertford County.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories