BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Authorities are investigating a homicide in Bertie County. Another person was critically injured.

According to the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent to the 100 block of N. Commerce Street in Aulander just before midnight on Monday, Feb. 20 regarding “a woman who had been cut.”

When they got to the scene, deputies found 80-year-old Lan Thi Rawless dead. A 62-year-old woman was airlifted to a local hospital in critical condition.

Deputies say they do not have a motive at this time. Investigators reported not seeing any signs of forced entry at the home.

A second scene was later located in the 800 block of S. Commerce Street where one of the victim’s stolen vehicle was found.

If anyone has information or leads to this case, contact the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office 252-794-5330.