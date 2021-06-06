Eight people hospitalized following back-to-back crashes on Ocean Highway in North Carolina

PERQUIMANS COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – On Saturday night, authorities from Perquimans County and the Town of Hertford responded to calls about a multi-vehicle accident on Ocean Highway.

At 9:30 p.m., dispatch received multiple calls about a crash on the southbound side of the high-rise bridge. When crews arrived on the scene shortly after, they found two vehicles with extensive damage.

All three people were involved in the crash were transported to the hospital. One was transported to Norfolk General by air ambulance, while the other two were transported via county EMS to local hospitals.

Following this crash, authorities closed all southbound lanes. Deputies were stationed at the intersection of Creek Drive and Ocean Highway in the southbound lanes to block traffic from accessing the bridge.

Shortly before 11 p.m. later that evening, another vehicle struck one of the patrol cars blocking traffic. The patrol car was pushed into a neighboring patrol car.

Neither deputy was hurt, however, five people were transported to the hospital from the car that struck the first patrol car.

The second crash caused all northbound and southbound lanes to be closed for approximately an hour.

Both crashes are under investigation.