EDENTON, N.C. (WAVY) — Edenton has established a social district allowing individuals to openly consume alcohol on crosswalks, sidewalks, within district, and businesses with green/yellow stickers, according to a release.

The Edenton Town Council approved in a 4-2 vote to create the district on Aug. 8.

“We are seeking to preserve and enhance economic vitality in our historic downtown core, and the implementation of a social district may be one of the keys in doing so,” said Town Manager Corey Gooden.

Edenton would be one of the smallest municipalities statewide with a social district, according to a release.

Businesses participating will have stickers displayed: green means they can sell open carry alcohol, yellow means they allow it in their business and red means they are not participating.

All alcohol must be purchased within the district, and only allowed in 16 fluid ounce cups, according to a release.

The defined area of the social district will be the east and west side of South Broad Street from the intersection of Queen Street to the intersection of Water Street. A portion of West Water Street to The Herringbone Restaurant, a portion of East King Street to the intersection with Colonial Avenue and a portion of West Eden Street.

Hours will be 5-9 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.