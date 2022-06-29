CHOWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Officials say a woman died following a shooting on NC32 in Chowan County Tuesday.

According to the Chowan County Sheriff’s Office, they got the call for the shooting just after midnight on Tuesday on NC32, north of Greenhall Road.

The victim, identified as Edenton resident Lakita Morring, died from her injuries.

The Chowan County Sheriff’s Office and the NC State Bureau of Investigation are actively investigating this shooting.

If you or anyone you know has information about this crime, please call the Sheriff’s Office at 252-482-8484, the anonymous tip line at 252-482-5100 or the NC SBI at 919-662-4500.