Edenton police seek truck, owner that stole utility trailer

EDENTON, N.C. (WAVY) — Edenton police are trying to locate a truck that stole a utility trailer from a business Friday night.

Police said they responded to Quality Equipment LLC in the 500 block of East Church Street Monday morning for a report of a Lamar utility trailer that had been stolen.

Through their investigation, police determined the trailer was taken around 10:07 p.m. Friday night.

An unknown white pickup truck arrived at the business at 10:07 p.m. and a few minutes later was seen leaving the area with the trailer.

Those with any information about the owner of the truck should contact the Edenton Police Department at 252-482-4444, Officer R. Edwards at 252-333-7845, or Chief King at 252-482-9890.