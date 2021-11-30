Edenton police seek person of interest in two shootings in 2021

EDENTON, N.C. (WAVY) — Police are looking for a person of interest in two separate shootings in Edenton this year.

Police are looking for Isaiah Ja’shun Leary in connection with the shootings. Police did not say Leary is a suspect, just that he is a person of interest.

The first shooting happened May 19 at 8:56 p.m. in the 500 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue. The second happened Oct. 23 at 1:36 a.m. in the 300 block of Old Hertford Road.

Anyone with information should contact Chief H.A. King Jr at (252)482-5144 Ext. 103.

Those with information on any other crimes should contact The Edenton Police Department at (252)482-5144 or (252)482-4444.