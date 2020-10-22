EDENTON, N.C. (WAVY) — Edenton Police are searching for a missing juvenile out of North Carolina Wednesday evening.
Police say Zion Lamar Ferebee was last seen at 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 20, in the 800 block of North Oakum Street in Edenton.
Ferebee was last seen wearing light blue skinny jeans and a black zip up jacket.
No further information is available.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact Officer Ellis at 252-312-6526 or Detective Sergeant Michael at 252-337-4878.
Latest News
- Border hospitals running out of room with ‘tsunami’ of new COVID-19 patients
- ‘He hasn’t shown any interest in doing the work’ – Obama denounces Trump on campaign trail
- Sens. Warner, Rubio release statement on reports of election interference from Russia, Iran
- Florida considers not releasing daily COVID-19 case numbers to the public
- Edenton Police searching for missing North Carolina juvenile