Edenton police search for suspects wanted in shooting outside ABC store

EDENTON, N.C. (WAVY) — Edenton police are searching for several people following a shooting outside a Chowan County liquor store.

The Edenton Police Department responded to a shooting at an ABC store, located at 1328 North Broad Street, around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 8.

They’ve arrested two people in connection to the shooting: Daniel Lee Harrar and Morgan Raqual. They are still searching for four other suspects.

Police believe Harrar shot at three people who were inside a truck in the parking lot of the liquor store. Authorities believe the driver of the truck, Jerod Montrey Little John, fired his gun back at Harrar, according to a news release.

“This was not a random incident, both suspects know each other and have a long history feuding back and forth with each other,”said Edenton Police Chief Henry King. “There were no injuries, and thankfully no innocent people were hurt.”

Police have warrants out for the following people:

Little John, 36: Felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill

Skyler Jovell Holley, 36: Felony conspiracy and felony accessory after the fact

Rayshaun Novell, 36: Felony conspiracy and felony accessory after the fact

Durrell L. Welch: Probation Violation

Latest Posts