Edenton Police name 3 as persons of interest regarding ‘shots fired’ call at Tyler Lane

EDENTON, N.C. (WAVY) — Police are seeking 3 people named as persons of interest in a possible shooting incident in Edenton.

According to Edenton Police, they got the call regarding shots being fired at the Tyler Run Apartments area in the 200 block of Tyler Lane around 7:50 p.m. on November 10.

While at the scene, police say they were informed that the involved persons went inside one of the apartments.

After further investigations, police have named Nyreese Moore, Darian Copeland, and Raven Williams as persons of interest in the incident.

Those with information regarding these individuals can contact Edenton Police Chief King at 252-482-9890.

Nyreese Moore, Nov. 15 (Photo Courtesy – Edenton Police)

Raven Williams, Nov. 15 (Photo Courtesy – Edenton Police)

Darian Copeland, Nov. 15 (Photo Courtesy – Edenton Police)