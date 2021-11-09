Edenton police looking for missing and endangered 81-year-old man

EDENTON, N.C. (WAVY) — Police in Edenton are searching for an 81-year-old man who’s been missing since Nov. 4.

Police posted on Facebook Tuesday asking for help finding Dale Vernon Fiebelkorn.

He was last seen Nov. 4 in the 600 block of West Queen Street. Family members last talked to him Nov. 2.

Fiebelkorn is listed in the National Crime Information Center as a missing and endangered person.

Fiebelkorn is 81 years old, 6 feet 1 inch tall, with hazel eyes and gray hair.

His direction of travel is not known, police said.