Edenton police investigating killing of Columbia man

EDENTON, N.C. (WAVY) — The Edenton Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was fatally shot Tuesday night.

Police said they first responded to a shots fired call around 8:50 p.m. in the 700 block of Cabarrus Street in Edenton, and got a call minutes later that a critically injured person showed up at Vidant Chowan Hospital.

When officers got the hospital, they learned 25-year-old Dominic Basnight had died. He’s from the 1200 block of Highway 64 E in Columbia.

Police didn’t have additional details in a press release, but said this wasn’t a random incident and the investigation is ongoing.

Edenton police in coordination with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation are asking anyone with information to call Detective Sergeant Michael at 252-482-5144 ext. 106 or 252-337-4878. You may also contact Detective Lopez at 252-482-5144 ext. 107 or 252-337-4599.