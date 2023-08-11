EDENTON, N.C. (WAVY) — The Edenton Police Department, or EDP, received an anonymous tip that convivences store in Edenton and Chowan County were selling “Twisted Tea” alcoholic beverages to minors.

The EPD and North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement created operation “Don’t Get It Twisted” to look into the situation during the first two weeks in August.

The operation involved making undercover purchases from several convenience stores, grocery stores, restaurants and bars in Edenton. They found that two locations had violated NCGS 18B-302(a)(1) (Sell a malt beverage to anyone less than 21 years old).

The first one was on Aug. 9, at Frogs Crossing on Virginia Road, where police served two criminal summonses on employee Zakarya Esmail Qaid Al Kabsh of Edenton for selling a malt beverage to underage customers.

The second one, on Aug.10, police went to the Dollar General Store on North Broad Street and served one criminal summons on employee Beverly Lazette Ferebee of Edenton for one count of selling a malt beverage to an underage customer.

Both Al Kabsh and Ferebee have a court date set for Oct. 24, in Chowan District Court.

EPD has contacted the North Carolina ABC Commission, which will conduct a separate investigation for both Frog’s Crossings and Dollar General Store on North Broad St. and may issue a fine or suspend the alcohol licenses of the establishments.