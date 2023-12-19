EDENTON, N.C. (WAVY) – The Edenton Police Department is mourning the loss of Sergeant John Simpson.

Simpson, who served the department for nine years, began as a patrol officer and was promoted to Sergeant in 2016.

John Simpson (Courtesy: Edenton Police Department)

Edenton Police Chief Henry King, Jr. released a statement asking for thoughts and prayers for Simpson’s family as they mourn his sudden loss. King stated that Simpson was a faithful and dedicated member of the Edenton Police Department.

“May you rest in eternal peace, our dear brother John,” said King.

The Edenton Police Department is set to honor Simpsons memory in the coming days. More information will be provided as arrangements are made.

The Edenton Police Department states that anyone wishing to donate may do so in the form of a gift card and to deliver it to the police department.