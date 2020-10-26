Edenton Police asking for public’s help with information on 2 separate gun-related incidents

EDENTON, N.C. (WAVY) — Edenton Police are asking for the public’s help with information regarding two separate gun-related incidents that occurred over the past two weeks.

Police say the first shooting incident happened on Friday, Oct. 10 at a private party at Nixon’s Catering. Police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the individuals pictured below.

All photos courtesy of Edenton Police

Police say the second shooting incident happened on Oct. 20 around 6:15 pm. Edenton Police responded to a shooting that occurred in the 800 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Avenue.

Police say that the preliminary investigation indicates that it was not a random incident. No injuries were reported.

Any witness who may have been in the area at the time of this incident or that can identify the subjects in the photos below is asked to contact the police.

All photos courtesy of Edenton Police

Police posted a letter to the department’s Facebook page pleading for the community to come forward.

“I am making an appeal – please, stand up and stand together. We cannot accept this type of behavior in our community. Let’s make a difference, let’s send a message to the people who are committing these acts of violence, people who obviously do not care about the lives of others. Enough is enough,” said the letter.

“I know it takes courage to call the police and tell us what you have seen and heard. And a lot of times we hear about the so-called ‘no-snitch code’ – an anti-cooperation-with-the police mentality. Whatever the reasons for remaining silent, your passiveness makes you complicit in these crimes. And your silence is helping these criminals hurt our neighborhoods. This ‘no-snitch code’ empowers remorseless criminals to continue their criminal activity and puts everyone at risk,” the letter continued.

“In short, ‘no-snitch’ does no good. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. once said, ‘He who passively accepts evil is as much involved in it as he who helps to perpetuate it. He who accepts evil without protesting against it is really cooperating with it.’ Don’t accept the evil of silence. If you are a witness to a crime, you owe it to the people you love, your family, and your neighbors, to come forward. If you don’t, then you are helping to perpetuate the evil.”

Anyone with information about either incident can contact Sergeant Michael of the Edenton Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 252-482-5144 ext. 106 or 252-337-4878. You can also contact the Anonymous Tip line at 252-632-0303 or use the Anonymous website.

Latest News