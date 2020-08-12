Edenton police ask for help to find woman reported missing

EDENTON, N.C. (WAVY) — The Edenton Police Department is asking for help to find Sara Ann Gallagher, who is listed as missing/endangered in the National Crime Information Center.

Gallagher, 37, was last seen on Tuesday, August 11. Police don’t know where she may be, but she has known connections to Florida, and is traveling with a dog.

The last vehicle she was seen driving was a gray 2017 GMC Sierra K1500 Denali, with North Carolina 30-day tags that read 26017537. The last four of the VIN is 7156.

No other details on her disappearance have been released.

