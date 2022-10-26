EDENTON, N.C. (WAVY) – The Edenton Police Department is warning residents about a phone scam that has been occurring in the area.

According to a Facebook post from the Edenton Police Department, scammers are contacting residents claiming that they can either help pay bills or give reduced bill rates for town utilities and other home services.

Scammers are using personal information given by residents to withdraw money from their accounts or are opening unauthorized accounts in residents’ names.

Edenton PD is telling residents that do receive a call or message offering bull assistance or reduced bill rates not to provide personal information and to hang up immediately.