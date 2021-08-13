Edenton PD hiring police officers

EDENTON, N.C. (WAVY) — The Town of Edenton is looking to expand its police department by hiring additional officers.

Interested applicants can complete an application packet, as well as a personal history packet. Once completed, they can both be submitted in person to 400 South Broad St. or via mail to P.O. Box 300.

City officials say the following things need to be included with each application:

Birth Certificate

Social Security Card

Drivers License

Education Data ( High School/ GED Diploma, College Diploma)

Marriage License

DD-214 ( Military)

Basic Law Enforcement training Certificate (B.L.E.T)

Credit Report

Criminal Record Checks in area that you lived.

Officials say the starting salary is $36,877 and they currently offering a $3,000 signing bonus.