Edenton man sentenced in plot to burglarize local post office

EDENTON, NC. (WAVY) — Federal prosecutors in North Carolina say an Edenton man has been sentenced for his role to burglarize a post office.

The U.S. Attorneys office said in news release 22-year-old Ashiri Shari Stallings participated in a plot to burglarize the Edenton Post Office five times in 2015. The post office lost over $26,000 in cash and property as a result of the burglaries.

The release said a March 2018 indictment charged Stallings with receipt of stolen government money or property exceeding $1,000. He plead guilty to those charges on January 2, 2019.

Chief United States District Judge Terrence W. Boyle sentenced Stallings to one year and four months in prison on June 24. Stallings will face three years of supervised release after the time served, the release said.