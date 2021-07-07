Edenton man named person of interest in Tuesday morning suspicious incident

EDENTON, N.C. (WAVY) — Police in Edenton have named a person of interest in a suspicious incident that happened Tuesday morning.

Investigators first shared information about the incident on Facebook. On July 6 around 4:16 a.m., police say a man was seen walking through the Colonial Village community. A security camera on a Winborne Drive home caught video of the suspicious activity.

Later Tuesday evening, Edenton Chowan Probation officials reached out to Edenton Police and named the person of interest as Robert Leigh, 48, of Edenton. According to EPD’s Facebook post, Leigh is currently on probation.

