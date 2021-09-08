Edenton man arrested, accused of assault on a woman, battery of unborn child

EDENTON, N.C. (WAVY) — A man in Edenton has been arrested and charged with assaulting a woman over the weekend.

According to Edenton Police, deputies from the Chowan County Sheriff’s Office responded to Vidant Hospital of Edenton on September 5 regarding a report of a woman who was assaulted.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the incident occurred in the 100 block of Carteret Street. The case was eventually turned over to Edenton Police Department.

Police later identified the suspect as Edenton resident Durell Lamont Welch.

Welch was arrested Wednesday. He is accused of first-degree kidnapping, assault causing serious bodily injury, assault on a female and battery of an unborn child.

Welch is currently in the custody of the Chowan County Jail where he is being put on an initial 48-hour hold for domestic violence.

If you believe you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence or child abuse, local and national resources are available to help.