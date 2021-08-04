Edenton-Chowan Schools release mask guidelines ahead of upcoming school year

FILE – A student wears a face mask while doing work at his desk at the Post Road Elementary School, in White Plains, N.Y., in this Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, file photo. U.S. health officials say the highly contagious delta version of the coronavirus is behind changes to mask guidelines. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week announced that fully vaccinated people should resume wearing masks indoors if they live in areas where the virus is surging. CDC officials said new information about the spread of the delta variant forced them to reverse course. The agency also said teachers and students everywhere should go back to wearing masks in schools. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, FIle)

EDENTON, N.C. (WAVY) — Edenton-Chowan Schools have announced their COVID-19 guidelines ahead of the upcoming school year.



All schools, including White Oak Elementary School, DF Walker Elementary School, Chowan Middle School, and John A. Holmes High School, will only offer in-person learning 5 days a week.



School officials say families may choose for their child to wear a face-covering or not in school, however, they will be mandatory while riding a school bus or activity bus, per federal law.



Officials say they will monitor quarantine data to determine if our masking rule needs to be revisited.



Students not masked are subject to quarantine if they are a close contact to a positive case (within 6 ft for greater than 15 minutes). They added that they will also no longer take students’ temperatures as they enter our buses and schools.



Officials ask parents not to send their child to school if they are symptomatic and not feeling well.

Edenton-Chowan Schools return to classrooms on August 23.