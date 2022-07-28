CHOWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – Edenton-Chowan schools are putting on a back-to-school bash ahead of the upcoming school year this August.

According to a Facebook post, the event, hosted by Edenton United Churches and John A. Holmes High School, will take place on August 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is open to all students of Chowan County.

Organizers of the event plan to distribute 950 backpacks filled with school supplies. The event will also have snacks, baked goods and vendors that guests can enjoy, horse-drawn wagon and train rides, and the chance to interact with first responders.

If you are interested in helping stuff the backpacks for the event, contact Karen Perez at KarenPerezEdentonUnited@gmail.com.